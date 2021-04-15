JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2,404.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,811,825 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $404,454,000 after buying an additional 330,827 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 23.9% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at $772,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

