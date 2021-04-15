JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $98.00 at HSBC

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target dropped by analysts at HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. JD.com has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

