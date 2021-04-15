Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €140.00 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

ETR:PFV traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €156.00 ($183.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €137.20 ($161.41) and a 12 month high of €192.80 ($226.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.24.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

