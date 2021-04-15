Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medifast in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MED opened at $237.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.22. Medifast has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 109.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $29,448,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after purchasing an additional 67,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

