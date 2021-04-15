Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Tower Co. (REIT)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Tower in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE AMT opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

