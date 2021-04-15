Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Veru Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veru in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

VERU stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $710.49 million, a PE ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veru by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

