Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of WTFC opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

