Jefferies Financial Group Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $85.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.
Shares of WTFC opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
