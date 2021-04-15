Jefferies Financial Group Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.64. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.