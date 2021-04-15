Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.51.

Get Moderna alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $122.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $879,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,808.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,681,566 shares of company stock valued at $827,334,361. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.