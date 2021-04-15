Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Expedia Group stock opened at $171.72 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

