Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FNCH stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

