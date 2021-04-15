JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

