Jennifer C. Haas Sells 4,676 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. 1,926,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -112.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

