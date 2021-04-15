Jet2 (LON:JET2) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON JET2 traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,593. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,524 ($19.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.08.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

