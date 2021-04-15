JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $20.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,863. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 74.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 437,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.