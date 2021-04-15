Jetcoin (JET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $435,662.82 and approximately $1.32 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.