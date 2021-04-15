JMP Securities Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $138.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.