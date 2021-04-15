John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $310.81

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 310.81 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 311.25 ($4.07). John Laing Group shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 243,613 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 314.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 7.82 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a yield of 2.43%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

