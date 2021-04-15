Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $130.45

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.45 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 154.20 ($2.01). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 1,007,998 shares.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £680.69 million and a PE ratio of -23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.45.

In related news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($65,220.80). Also, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 7,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total value of £11,093.35 ($14,493.53).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

