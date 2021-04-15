Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,676.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $34,515.13 and approximately $6,676.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00066889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00019456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.00730979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00089574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00033638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.