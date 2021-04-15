JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $1,968,792.30 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $1,315,488.75.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 303,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,647. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

