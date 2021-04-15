JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Sells $1,968,792.30 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marianne Lake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total value of $1,315,488.75.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 303,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,647. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.
