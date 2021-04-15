JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells $2,263,500.00 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMJ traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 303,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,647. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 14,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.