JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 25 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 25 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

