JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $54.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $48.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 288,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,845 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 83.8% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas now owns 100,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. ICON Advisers bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. Finally, Banced Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

