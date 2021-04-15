JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $15.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Navient has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

