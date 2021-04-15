JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 142,676 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.65% of Blucora worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCOR. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of BCOR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $782.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.