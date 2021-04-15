JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 933,448 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2,611.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.15% of Astronics worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Astronics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $543.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.