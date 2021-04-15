JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,426 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 160,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.77% of Perficient worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Perficient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT opened at $63.84 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.