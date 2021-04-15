JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 405.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 395.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 49,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.98 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

