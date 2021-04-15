JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.81 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.57% of WSFS Financial worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.