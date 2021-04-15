JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.71% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 580,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 230,734 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.98.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

