JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $29.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Santander Consumer USA stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $30.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

