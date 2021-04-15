JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.66. 445,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $456.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

