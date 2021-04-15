JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $150.28. The company had a trading volume of 473,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

