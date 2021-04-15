JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 602,616 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Marathon Oil worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,083,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 514,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 426,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

