JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

