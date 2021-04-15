JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Aperam has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.