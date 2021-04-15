JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Shares of Aperam stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Aperam has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
