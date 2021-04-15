JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 165,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

