JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.