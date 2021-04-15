JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Sonic Automotive worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

