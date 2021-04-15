JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QNTQY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.