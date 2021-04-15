JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 852,218 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of H&R Block worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in H&R Block by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $22.12 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

