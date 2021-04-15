JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13,803.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during trading on Thursday. 2,448,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

