Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the lowest is $40.65 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

JMIA stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.