Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $2.54 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.