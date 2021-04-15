JustLiquidity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $846,886.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $846,886.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $113.04 or 0.00179435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00269443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.49 or 0.00746818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,626.02 or 0.99407713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.68 or 0.00858236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

