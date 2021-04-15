Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of KNOS traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,689 ($22.07). 96,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,568. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 618.20 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,718 ($22.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.01. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total transaction of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

