Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 147.63 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $2,414,825. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

