Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KAJMY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Kajima has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Get Kajima alerts:

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.