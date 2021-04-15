Kaleido Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,712% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,647. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

